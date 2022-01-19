Maldonado carries Wyoming over San Jose St. 84-69

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP)Hunter Maldonado had 20 points and 12 assists as Wyoming beat San Jose State 84-69 on Wednesday night.

Brendan Wenzel had 15 points for Wyoming (14-2, 3-0 Mountain West Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Drake Jeffries also scored 15 points. Jeremiah Oden had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Omari Moore had 15 points and eight assists for the Spartans (7-9, 0-4), who have lost four consecutive games. Shon Robinson added 14 points. Trey Anderson had 13 points.

