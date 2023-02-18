MOSCOW, Idaho (AP)Nik Mains’ 14 points helped Northern Arizona defeat Idaho 72-50 on Saturday.

Mains also added six rebounds for the Lumberjacks (8-21, 4-12 Big Sky Conference). Xavier Fuller scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Trenton McLaughlin was 4 of 8 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with nine points.

The Vandals (10-18, 4-11) were led in scoring by Isaac Jones, who finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Dominique Ford added 16 points and three steals for Idaho. In addition, Nigel Burris finished with four points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.