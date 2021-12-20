Madlock scores 18 to carry SC State past The Citadel 74-57

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Antonio TJ Madlock registered 18 points and eight rebounds as South Carolina State beat The Citadel 74-57 on Monday night.

Cameron Jones had 11 points for South Carolina State (6-8). Jemel Davis added 11 points and three blocks. Deaquan Williams had seven rebounds.

Hayden Brown had 26 points and 14 rebounds for The Citadel (6-4). Stephen Clark added three blocks. Tyler Moffe had six assists.

South Carolina State evened the season series against The Citadel. The Citadel defeated South Carolina State 91-79 on Nov. 28.

