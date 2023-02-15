SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP)B.J. Mack’s 22 points helped Wofford defeat Mercer 70-67 on Wednesday night.

Jackson Paveletzke made 3 of 4 free throws, and Corey Tripp split a pair in the final second as Wofford scored the last four points of the game.

Mack shot 7 for 9 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Terriers (14-14, 6-9 Southern Conference). Messiah Jones scored 13 points, going 5 of 7 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Paveletzke shot 3 of 5 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Bears (12-16, 5-10) were led by Kamar Robertson, who posted 14 points. Michael Zanoni added 11 points for Mercer. Jalyn McCreary also recorded 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Wofford visits Citadel while Mercer hosts Western Carolina.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.