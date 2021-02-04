Lucas paces balanced Oregon State past Washington 91-71

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP)Jarod Lucas hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points, Warith Alatishe had a double-double and Oregon State never trailed en route to a 91-71 win over Washington on Thursday night.

Alatishe had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Beavers (9-7, 5-5 Pac-12 Conference). Zach Reichle scored 17 points and a career-high eight assists and Ethan Thompson 16 points and seven assists as Oregon State had 25 assists on 32 baskets.

Roman Silva added 14 points and 6-of-7 shooting as the team went 32 of 65 for its highest-scoring game against a D-I opponent this season.

Marcus Tsohonis led the Huskies (3-13, 2-9) with 22 points off the bench. Erik Stevenson added 14 points and Jamal Bey 13.

Lucas opened the game with a 3-pointer and Thompson had a four-point play on the next possession and the Beavers were off. A basket at the 13:26 by Alatishe made it 21-6.

Washington scored 11 straight, the first nine on 3-pointers, two by Tsohonis, to pull the Huskies within four but late in the half Reichle made five free throws and a Lucas 3-pointer capped a 10-0 run to recapture the 15-point advantage.

It was 47-35 at the break and Washington never challenged in the second half. UW had six free throws but missed its first five shots trailed 65-41 after a Reichle 3 barely five minutes in.

The Huskies made 20 of 22 free throws but were just 5 of 20 behind the arc against the league’s best 3-point defense. Washington shot 45% on 23 of 51 shooting up but had 14 fewer shots. The Beavers turned 14 turnovers into 20 points.

Oregon State is home against Washington State on Saturday while Washington goes to Oregon.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25