Lucas’ 25 points leads depleted Oregon St. past Utah 88-76

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP)Jarod Lucas tied a season-high scoring 25 points and Warith Alatishe added 16 and Oregon State’s starting lineup filled statistical columns while beating Utah 88-76 on Thursday night.

With the exception of 11 seconds early Oregon State led the entire way. The Beavers (3-10, 1-2 Pac 12 Conference) now have won back-to-back contests following a 10-game skid.

Oregon State had only nine players available, as six were sidelined due to COVID-19 protocol, injuries or personal reasons.

Lucas made 9-of-11 foul shots, grabbed six rebounds and passed three assists. Alatishe had five rebounds and five steals and Dashawn Davis scored 13 points, distributed eight assists and collected five rebounds. Roman Silva scored 12, pulled six boards and blocked three shots and Dexter Akanno scored 10 points shooting 4 for 5 from 3-point range.

Oregon State finished 55.7% shooting (34 for 61) and made half their 12 3-point attempts. The only mild blemish occurred at the foul line where the Beavers missed seven of 21 attempts.

Alatishe’s basket with 3:13 left before intermission made it 43-29 before the Utes closed to 47-38 at the break. Brandon Carlson’s 3-pointer with 16:33 remaining capped a 13-5 Utes run to bring Utah within 52-51. But the Beavers countered with an 11-4 run and Utah never got within three points the rest of the way.

David Jenkins Jr. scored 22 points for Utah, shooting 5 for 8 from beyond the 3 arc, and Marco Anthony scored 10.

Utah (8-5, 1-2) lost its fifth consecutive game to Oregon State.

