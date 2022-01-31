Luc scores 24 to carry Holy Cross past Boston U. 75-70

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP)Kyrell Luc had a season-high 24 points as Holy Cross snapped its nine-game road losing streak, narrowly defeating Boston University 75-70 on Monday night.

Bo Montgomery had 16 points and six rebounds for Holy Cross (5-15, 3-5 Patriot League). Malcolm Townsel added 12 points. Caleb Kenney had 2 points and five blocks.

The Crusaders swatted a season-high 10 blocks.

Javante McCoy had 18 points for the Terriers (15-9, 6-5), whose four-game win streak ended. Sukhmail Mathon added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Walter Whyte had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 03:30 pm