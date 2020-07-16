KSEE24 RESCAN /
Love, Roberts, Westbrook highlight UCLA Hall of Fame class

NCAA
LOS ANGELES (AP)Kevin Love, Russell Westbrook and Dave Roberts highlight the latest class for UCLA’s Athletic Hall of Fame.

The nine-member class was announced by the university Wednesday.

Love was in Westwood for only one season but led the Bruins to the Final Four in 2008. He averaged 17.5 points and 10.6 rebounds along with posting 23 double-doubles as he was named a first-team All-America.

Westbrook was part of two Final Four squads (2007, ‘08) while leading the Bruins in assists (167) and steals (63) in ’08.

Love and Westbrook are two of six Olympic medalists in this year’s class. They led Team USA to gold in 2012.

Lauren (Cheney) Holiday was a two-time gold medalist in women’s soccer (2008, ’12).

Mike Powell, who remains the world record-holder in the long jump, is a two-time silver medalist (1992, ’96) and Adam Wright won silver in water polo in 2008. Gymnast Tasha Schwikert was a bronze medalist in 2000.

Roberts, who is entering his fifth season managing the Los Angeles Dodgers, remains UCLA’s career leader in stolen bases (109), and set a single-season record with 45 in 1994.

Other members of the class are Keira Goerl (softball) and Noelle Quinn (women’s basketball). The induction date has not been announced due to the coronavirus pandemic.

