Louisville adds graduate transfers Jones, Minlend to program

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP)Louisville has added graduate transfer guards Carlik Jones and Charles Minlend Jr. to the men’s basketball roster.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Jones was a three-year starter named Big South Conference player of the year after helping Radford win its second consecutive regular season championship. The Cincinnati native averaged 20 points, 5.5 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game as a junior and ranked 28th nationally in scoring.

Jones was selected to the Lute Olson and Lou Henson All-America teams respectively, the latter of which recognizes the top 40 players from mid-major schools.

Minlend, a 6-4, 208-pounder from Concord, North Carolina, was San Francisco’s top scorer last season at 14.5 points per contest and averaged 4.7 rebounds to help the Dons (22-12) match their best win total in 35 years. His 1,271 points as a three-year starter rank 18th on the school’s career list, a total including 141 3-pointers that rank 10th.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.