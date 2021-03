Louisiana Tech rolled to a 99-66 win over NAIA member Our Lady of the Lake on Wednesday night in the Bulldogs’ regular-season finale.

Xaiver Armstead scored a career-high 16 points to lead five players in double figures for Louisiana Tech (20-6), which posted its eighth 20-win season in the last nine campaigns.

The Bulldogs next play on March 11 in the quarterfinals of the Conference USA Tournament in Frisco, Texas.