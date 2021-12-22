Louisiana Tech routs Crowley’s Ridge College 99-56

NCAA
RUSTON, La. (AP)Amorie Archibald had 18 points to lead six Louisiana Tech players in double figures as the Bulldogs stretched their home winning streak to seven games, romping past Crowley’s Ridge College 99-56 on Wednesday.

Kenneth Lofton Jr. added 14 points, Keaston Willis chipped in 13, Cobe Williams scored 12 and Kenny Hunter had 10 for Louisiana Tech (9-3).

Braxton Cousins had 20 points for the Pioneers. Ke Roberson and Alex Mero each had 14 points.

