PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP)Jordan Brown had 18 points in Louisiana-Lafayette’s 64-58 victory against Texas State on Sunday in the semifinals of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Brown also added six rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns (25-7). Terence Lewis II added 10 points while shooting 3 of 4 from the field and 4 for 4 from the foul line, and he also had seven rebounds. Greg Williams Jr. shot 2 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points.

Mason Harrell led the way for the Bobcats (16-19) with 12 points and three steals. Jordan Mason added 11 points for Texas State. In addition, Nighael Ceaser finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

Louisiana went into the half leading Texas State 34-25. Williams scored eight points in the half. Brown led Louisiana with 10 points in the second half as his team was outscored by three points over the final half but held on for the victory.

