Losing skids collide when Georgia Tech meets Boston College

Georgia Tech and Boston College both will be looking to bounce back from narrow defeats in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup Wednesday night at Chestnut Hill, Mass.

The Yellow Jackets (6-8, 0-4 ACC) fell 72-68 in overtime at home against Notre Dame on Saturday despite a third straight game with 20 or more points by leading scorer Michael Devoe.

Devoe finished with a team-high 20 points while Jordan Usher contributed 16 points, 14 rebounds and six assists for Georgia Tech, which was limited to 38.8% shooting (26 of 67) from the field.

Leading 35-29 at halftime, the Yellow Jackets were outscored 33-27 in the second half and 10-6 in the extra period.

The loss was Georgia Tech’s third in a row and its seventh in eight games following a 5-1 start.

“It is frustrating, but it’s life. Ups, downs, lefts, rights, you know, it always happens like that,” Devoe said. “For us, we’ve just got to keep continuing getting better every day.”

Boston College (6-7, 1-2) dropped below .500 with its 69-67 loss at Pittsburgh on Saturday. Makai Ashton-Langford scored a career-high 23 points and Jaeden Zackery added 12 for the Eagles in the defeat.

Boston College led by 11 midway through the first half and were up 36-32 at the break before being outscored 37-31 over the final 20 minutes.

The Eagles had trailed by seven with 2:55 to play before rallying to tie the score at 64 with 1:39 remaining. Ashton-Langford who had scored consecutive baskets to tie the game, missed a go-ahead 3-pointer with 49 seconds left and couldn’t get a potential game-tying layup to fall in at the buzzer.

“We had a shot to win it, we had a shot to tie it. Guys did execute late to put us in position, so there was some growth,” first-year Boston College coach Earl Grant said, “but we’ve got to learn how to win.”

It was a season-high fourth straight setback for the Eagles, who had opened the season with six victories in nine games.

Georgia Tech leads the all-time series 16-12 versus Boston College. The Yellow Jackets were 71-52 winners in the teams’ most recent meeting on Jan. 11, 2020.

