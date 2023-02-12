FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP)TJ Long came off the bench to score 21 points and Fairfield rallied to beat Mount St. Mary’s in overtime 76-72 on Sunday.

Long sank 5 of 13 shots with two 3-pointers and made all nine of his free throws for the Stags (11-14, 7-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Supreme Cook finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Caleb Fields scored 14 with three steals. Allan Jeanne-Rose pitched in with 12 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Jalen Benjamin totaled 22 points, five rebounds and four assists to pace the Mountaineers (8-18, 4-11). Dakota Leffew hit four 3-pointers and scored 21. Jedy Cordelia contributed 14 points and six rebounds.

Long made two free throws with 48 seconds left to force overtime tied at 64. Cook’s layup with 1:19 left in the extra period knotted the score at 70. Jalen Leach, Fields and Long all went 2 for 2 from the free-throw line in the final minute to preserve the win.

