MONROE, La. (AP)Tyreke Locure had 25 points in UL Monroe’s 66-58 victory over Georgia State on Thursday night.

Locure had six rebounds for the Warhawks (7-9). Jamari Blackmon scored 14 points while going 6 of 17 (2 for 8 from distance) and added four steals. Thomas Howell recorded 13 points and finished 6 of 11 from the field.

Brenden Tucker led the way for the Panthers (8-7) with 25 points, six rebounds and two steals. Georgia State also got eight points and six rebounds from Jamaine Mann. Evan Johnson also had eight points and four assists.

—

