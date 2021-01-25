Likayi lifts New Mexico State over Western New Mexico 70-41

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP)Wilfried Likayi had 20 points as New Mexico State routed Western New Mexico 70-41 on Monday.

Evan Gilyard II had 12 points for New Mexico State (3-1). Gerald Doakes added 11 points and William McNair had eight rebounds.

Breion Powell had nine points for the Mustangs.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com