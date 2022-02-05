Lewis scores 22 to lead Pepperdine over Pacific 70-64

NCAA
MALIBU, Calif. (AP)Maxwell Lewis had 22 points as Pepperdine snapped its nine-game losing streak, topping Pacific 70-64 on Saturday.

Houston Mallette had 14 points for Pepperdine (7-18, 1-9 West Coast Conference). Jan Zidek added 12 points and seven rebounds. Mike Mitchell Jr. had six rebounds.

Alphonso Anderson had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers (7-15, 2-6). Jeremiah Bailey and Pierre Crockrell II added 11 points apiece.

