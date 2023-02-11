NEW YORK (AP)Keyontae Lewis and Rahmir Moore scored 12 points each in Wagner’s 58-46 win over Long Island on Saturday.

Lewis had seven rebounds and three blocks for the Seahawks (13-10, 6-6 Northeast Conference). Moore scored 12 points while finishing 5 of 12 from the floor. Julian Brown was 3 of 6 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with nine points.

The Sharks (3-22, 1-12) were led by Jacob Johnson, who posted 12 points and two steals. Tre Wood added eight points for LIU. In addition, Ahmed Essahaty had eight points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.