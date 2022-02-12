Lewis, James lift Jackson State past Florida A&M, 60-56

JACKSON, Miss. (AP)Terence Lewis II turned a three point play with just over a minute left and Jonas James III knocked down a jumper and a pair of free throws to give Jackson State a 60-56 win over Florida A&M on Saturday.

Lewis paced the Tigers (7-16, 5-7 Southwestern) with 19 points, nine rebounds and three steals. James added 17 points.

Bryce Moragne scored 22 points to lead Florida A&M) (10-13, 8-4. DJ Jones added 10 points.

