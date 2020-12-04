Ledoux carries Louisiana Tech past Louisiana-Monroe 78-62

NCAA
RUSTON, La. (AP)Kalob Ledoux had 15 points to lead five Louisiana Tech players in double figures as the Bulldogs beat Louisiana-Monroe 78-62 on Thursday night.

Cobe Williams added 14 points, JaColby Pemberton chipped in 12, Amorie Archibald scored 11 and Kenneth Lofton Jr. had 10 for Louisiana Tech (3-0).

Russell Harrison had 15 points for the Warhawks (0-1). Josh Nicholas and Marco Morency each had 10 points.

