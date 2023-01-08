SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP)Colton Lawrence scored 19 points as UMBC beat Bryant 81-73 on Sunday.

Lawrence added five rebounds for the Retrievers (11-6, 2-1 America East). Jacob Boonyasith scored 15 points, going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line. Tra’Von Fagan recorded 12 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line.

The Bulldogs (10-6, 1-2) were led in scoring by Sherif Kenney, who finished with 18 points and nine rebounds. Bryant also got 17 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks from Antwan Walker. Charles Pride also recorded 14 points.

UMBC next plays Saturday against Maine at home, and Bryant will host Albany on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.