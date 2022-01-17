Last-minute jumper lifts Hofstra past Drexel

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP)Aaron Estrada scored 26 points, including a jumper with 47 seconds left to give Hofstra the lead en route to a 71-68 win over Drexel on Monday.

Jalen Ray had 18 points and Darlinstone Dubar added 15 for Hofstra (11-7, 3-2 Colonial Athletic Association).

Xavier Bell scored a career-high 30 points for the Dragons (7-7, 2-2). Camren Wynter added 13 points.

