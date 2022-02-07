Last-minute 3-pointer carries South Florida past Temple

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (AP)Javon Greene made a 3-pointer with 20 seconds remaining to give South Florida the lead en route to a 52-49 win over Temple on Monday night. Damian Dunn turned the ball over on the next possession for the Owls, allowing the Bulls to hang on for the win.

Jamir Chaplin registered 14 points to lead the Bulls.

Russel Tchewa had 13 points for South Florida (7-14, 2-7 American Athletic Conference), which broke its four-game losing streak. Caleb Murphy added 10 points.

Dunn had 11 points for the Owls (13-8, 6-4). Zach Hicks added nine rebounds. Hysier Miller had six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 03:30 pm
March 13 2022 05:30 pm