CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Ryan Larson scored 16 points, and Jaylon Scott made a 3-pointer with 23 seconds left to give Charleston (SC) a 74-72 victory over Kent State on Wednesday night.

Larson added five assists for the Cougars (6-1). Babacar Faye added 12 points while shooting 4 of 6 from the field and 4 for 8 from the line, and they also had eight rebounds and three blocks. Dalton Bolon recorded 11 points and shot 2 for 10 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.

The Golden Flashes (5-1) were led by Sincere Carry, who recorded 25 points and five assists. Kent State also got 15 points, four assists, four steals and two blocks from Malique Jacobs. In addition, Miryne Thomas had 13 points, six rebounds and two steals. The loss snapped the Golden Flashes’ five-game winning streak.

