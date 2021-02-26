LaRavia lifts Indiana St. past Valparaiso 58-43

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP)Jake LaRavia had 22 points and 14 rebounds as Indiana State topped Valparaiso 58-43 on Friday night.

Randy Miller Jr. had 10 points for Indiana State (14-8, 11-6 Missouri Valley Conference). Julian Larry added six rebounds.

Valpo’s 29.1 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by an Indiana State opponent this season.

Indiana State scored 20 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Ben Krikke had 11 points for Valpo (9-17, 6-11). Donovan Clay added 11 points and seven rebounds. Zion Morgan had six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com