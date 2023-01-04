GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Keyshaun Langley’s 19 points helped UNC Greensboro defeat Chattanooga 73-61 on Wednesday night.

Langley added five steals for the Spartans (9-7, 3-0 Southern). Mikeal Brown-Jones added 15 points while finishing 7 of 10 from the floor, and he also had five rebounds. Dante Treacy shot 3 of 8 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Mocs (9-7, 1-2) were led in scoring by Jamal Johnson, who finished with 19 points, six rebounds and three steals. Jake Stephens added 17 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists for Chattanooga. In addition, Jamaal Walker finished with 10 points.

