FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP)Trevor Lakes recorded 30 points as Southern Indiana beat IUPUI 87-74 on Monday night.

Lakes poured in 10 3-pointers (on 16 attempts) for the Screaming Eagles (7-5). Jacob Polakovich added 15 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line, and he also had 20 rebounds. Jack Mielke was 4 of 7 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to finish with 13 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Jlynn Counter finished with 27 points for the Jaguars (2-10). IUPUI also got 16 points from Armon Jarrard. Daylan Hamilton also had nine points and two steals.

