EASTON, Pa. (AP)Leo O’Boyle scored 23 points and Lafayette defeated American University 84-76 in double overtime on Sunday to advance to the Patriot League championship game.

O’Boyle added six rebounds for the Leopards (11-22), who will play regular-season champion Colgate for the title on Wednesday. Justin Vander Baan pitched in with 19 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks. T.J. Berger sank three 3-pointers and scored 14.

The Eagles (17-15) were led by Matt Rogers with 24 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. Jaxon Knotek added 16 points and two steals. Elijah Stephens had 15 points, four assists and six steals.

Berger scored 11 points to help Lafayette take a 33-17 lead at halftime. The Leopards led by as many as 21 in the second half before the Eagles rallied and forced overtime tied at 59 when Vander Baan sank the second of two free throws with 22 seconds left. O’Boyle forced a second extra period when he buried a 3-pointer with four seconds left to knot the score at 66.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.