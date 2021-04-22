Lady Vols sign Sun Belt player of year Dye as grad transfer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP)The Tennessee Lady Vols have signed Alexus Dye, the Sun Belt Conference player of the Year, as a graduate transfer.

Coach Kellie Harper announced the signing Thursday.

The 6-foot forward is graduating in May at Troy and has one season remaining thanks to the NCAA granting an additional year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

From Birmingham, Alabama, Dye averaged 16.6 points and 12.6 rebounds in 28 games for Troy. She led the nation with 23 double-doubles and ranked second with 352 total rebounds. She shot 49.5% from the floor and 73.7% at the free throw line.

She was even better against Power Five or Southeastern Conference teams, averaging 23 points and 11 rebounds a game. She had a game-high 26 points and 11 rebounds in an 84-80 first-round loss to No. 2 seed Texas A&M in the NCAA Tournament.

Dye is the fifth graduate transfer in Lady Vols’ history and the third in Harper’s tenure.

