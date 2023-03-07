NEW YORK (AP)Jhamir Brickus had 18 points in La Salle’s 73-56 victory against Rhode Island on Tuesday night in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.

Brickus was 7-of-10 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Explorers (14-18). Daeshon Shepherd added 15 points while finishing 7 of 10 from the floor, and also had 11 rebounds. Khalil Brantley recorded 11 points.

The Rams (9-22) were led in scoring by Malik Martin, who finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Ishmael Leggett added 11 points and six rebounds for Rhode Island. In addition, Sebastian Thomas finished with nine points and four assists.

La Salle led 39-24 at the break.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.