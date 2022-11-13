AMES, Iowa (AP)Aljaz Kunc scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Osun Osummiyi added 16 points and Iowa State cruised to an 80-43 win over North Carolina A&T on Sunday.

Kunc scored 12 points in the first half when the Cyclones (2-0) took a 39-16 lead. He had four points in a 9-0 run that made it 11-2 and it was 20-12 when the Aggies made their last field goal, getting outscored 19-4. ISU held the Aggies without a field goal for the final 7:40

North Carolina A&T only missed five shots in that drought but had seven of its 13 turnovers.

The Aggies shot even worse in the second half (24%) and finished with 19 turnovers and was a minus 19 on the boards, including a 17-5 difference on the offensive end.

Jaren Holmes had all 13 of his points in the second half for the Cyclones, who scored 23 points off turnovers and had 20 second-chance points.

Kam Woods led the Aggies (1-1) with 17 points

The Cyclones honored last year’s Sweet 16 team, the sixth in school history, prior to the game.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25