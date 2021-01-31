Krutwig leads Loyola of Chicago past Missouri St. 72-46

NCAA
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP)Cameron Krutwig had 18 points and five assists as Loyola of Chicago won its seventh straight game, romping past Missouri State 72-46 on Sunday.

Keith Clemons had 12 points and six rebounds for Loyola of Chicago (14-3, 9-1 Missouri Valley Conference).

The Bears’ 27.1 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Loyola of Chicago opponent this season.

Loyola of Chicago dominated the first half and led 41-16 at the break. The Bears’ 16 points in the first half marked a season low for the team.

Isiaih Mosley had 8 points and 10 rebounds for the Bears (9-4, 5-4). Gaige Prim added eight rebounds.

