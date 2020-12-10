Krutwig leads Loyola of Chicago past Chicago State 88-51

CHICAGO (AP)Cameron Krutwig had 22 points as Loyola of Chicago easily beat Chicago State 88-51 on Wednesday.

Krutwig made 10 of 13 shots and grabbed nine rebounds.

Tate Hall had 15 points for Loyola of Chicago (2-0). Marquise Kennedy added six assists.

Levelle Zeigler had 12 points for the Cougars (0-6). Ke’Sean Davis added 10 points.

