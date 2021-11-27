Krikke lifts Valparaiso past Trinity Christian 106-69

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP)Ben Krikke had a career-high 26 points, knocking down 12 of 15 shots from the floor, as Valparaiso romped past Trinity Christian 106-69 on Saturday night.

Trevor Anderson had 17 points for the Beacons (3-4). Keyondre Young added 13 points and seven rebounds, while Sheldon Edwards scored 11.

Deon McLaughlin had 17 points for the Trolls. Braxton Barnhizer added 14 points and Erik Cohn scored 12.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com