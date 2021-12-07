Krikke lifts Valparaiso over East-West University 101-58

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP)Ben Krikke had 21 points as Valparaiso rolled past East-West University 101-58 on Tuesday night.

Krikke made 10 of 13 shots. Kobe King had 19 points for Valparaiso (5-5). Darius DeAveiro added eight assists.

De’Quanii Jackson had 18 points for the Phantoms. Luis Baez added 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don't Miss