Kpedi lifts Purdue Fort Wayne over Austin Peay 65-60

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP)Ra Kpedi had 17 points as Purdue Fort Wayne edged past Austin Peay 65-60 on Tuesday night.

Jarred Godfrey had 15 points and six assists for Purdue Fort Wayne (2-0). Jalon Pipkins added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Tariq Silver had 15 points for the Governors (1-2). Caleb Stone-Carrawell added 13 points. Drew Calderon had 12 points.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25—Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

—

Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com