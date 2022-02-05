Kountz scores 24 to lead N. Colorado past N. Arizona 74-71

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP)Matt Johnson II had a buzzer-beating 3-pointer and Daylen Kountz scored 24 points as Northern Colorado narrowly defeated Northern Arizona 74-71 on Saturday.

The last nine points of the game came on 3-pointers. First, Mason Stark gave Northern Colorado a three-point lead with 42 seconds left, then Nik Mains tied it with a 3-pointer at 8 seconds. After Mains’ shot, Johnson hit from about 25 feet as the clock wound down to .5 seconds. NAU’s heave at the buzzer missed the mark.

Johnson had 17 points and seven rebounds for Northern Colorado (11-11, 6-4 Big Sky Conference). Dru Kuxhausen added 12 points. Bodie Hume had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Jalen Cone had 19 points and 11 assists for the Lumberjacks (8-14, 4-7). Carson Towt added 12 points and nine rebounds. Nik Mains had 11 points.

