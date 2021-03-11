Knight outduels Hume as Southern Utah tops Northern Colorado

NCAA
BOISE, Idaho (AP)John Knight III had a career-high 34 points to outduel Bodie Hume and carry Southern Utah to a 91-83 win over Northern Colorado in the Big Sky Conference tournament quarterfinals on Thursday.

Hume led the Bears with 30 points, tying his career high.

Dre Marin had 15 points for Southern Utah (20-3). Tevian Jones added 13 points and eight rebounds.

Daylen Kountz had 22 points for the Bears (11-11). Kur Jockuch added 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Hume added eight rebounds.

