NORMAL, Ill. (AP)Seneca Knight scored 24 points and Kendall Lewis secured the victory with a jump shot with 37 seconds remaining as Illinois State took down Southern Illinois 72-66 on Sunday.

Knight shot 6 for 8, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and 9 of 10 from the free throw line for the Redbirds (9-14, 4-8 Missouri Valley Conference). Lewis scored 18 points and added 10 rebounds. Luke Kasubke shot 4 for 9, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Marcus Domask led the way for the Salukis (17-6, 9-3) with 32 points, six rebounds and four assists. Lance Jones added 15 points and two steals for Southern Illinois. Xavier Johnson also had six points and four assists. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Salukis.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.