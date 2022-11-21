NASSAU, Bahamas (AP)Gianna Kneepkens scored 21 points, Alissa Pili added 18 points and Jenna Johnson had 17 to help No. 17 Utah beat Alabama 93-86 on Monday.

Utah (5-0) moved up eight spots in The AP Top 25 poll after setting a school record for points in a 124-78 victory over then-No. 16 Oklahoma last week. Its the highest the Utes have been ranked since the 2018-19 season.

Isabel Palmer had 12 points and six assists off the bench for Utah, which shot 59% from the field and made 27 of 28 free throws.

Pili scored 12 points, on 5-of-6 shooting, in the first half to keep Utah within 52-48. Palmer sank a shot from beyond midcourt at the third-quarter buzzer to give Utah a 75-68 lead and the Utes led by at least five points throughout the fourth quarter.

Brittany Davis scored 23 points and Aaliyah Nye added 17 for Alabama (2-2). Kennady McQueen and Megan Abrams each scored 15.

The Pink Flamingo Championship continues Wednesday, with Utah playing Mississippi and Alabama facing Wake Forest.

—

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25