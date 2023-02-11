GREELEY, Colo. (AP)Dalton Knecht had 16 points in Northern Colorado’s 70-54 win against Sacramento State on Saturday night.

Knecht also had nine rebounds for the Bears (10-16, 5-9 Big Sky Conference). Matt Johnson scored 16 points while shooting 7 for 12, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. Riley Abercrombie was 4-of-9 shooting (4 for 8 from distance) to finish with 12 points.

The Hornets (12-14, 5-8) were led by Callum McRae, who recorded 14 points and 16 rebounds. Gianni Hunt added 11 points for Sacramento State. In addition, Cameron Wilbon finished with 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Thursday. Northern Colorado visits Idaho while Sacramento State hosts Weber State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.