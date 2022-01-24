Klanjscek, Masic lead Maine past New Hampshire 71-64

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

BANGOR, Maine (AP)Maks Klanjscek and Vukasin Masic scored 25 points apiece as Maine snapped its seven-game losing streak, beating New Hampshire 71-64 on Monday night.

The 25 points were a career high for Klanjscek, who hit 5 of 6 3-pointers.

Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish had 13 points for Maine (4-13, 1-5 America East Conference). Stephane Ingo added seven rebounds and three blocks.

Nick Guadarrama had 20 points for the Wildcats (7-7, 2-3). Marco Foster added 17 points and seven rebounds. Jayden Martinez had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

February 03 2022 12:00 am
Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am