HOUSTON (AP)Maks Klanjscek scored 20 points as Houston Christian beat Texas A&M-CC 90-78 on Saturday night.

Klanjscek also grabbed six rebounds for the Huskies (7-13, 4-3 Southland Conference). Bonke Maring added 16 points and six boards. Pierce Bazil hit five 3-pointers and scored 15.

The Islanders (11-9, 4-3) were led by Trey Tennyson’s 25 points. Terrion Murdix added 17 points and seven rebounds, while Ross Williams scored 13.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Thursday. Houston Christian visits Northwestern State while Texas A&M-CC hosts Nicholls State.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.