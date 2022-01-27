Kiss scores 29 to carry Bryant over Merrimack 76-67

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP)Peter Kiss had 29 points as Bryant topped Merrimack 76-67 on Thursday night.

Kiss shot 13 for 16 from the foul line. He added nine rebounds.

Charles Pride had 18 points for Bryant (11-8, 7-1 Northeast Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Adham Eleeda added 12 points, and Hall Elisias had eight rebounds and four blocks.

Malik Edmead had 14 points for the Warriors (8-13, 3-5), whose losing streak reached five games. Mikey Watkins added 13 points and seven assists, and Jordan Minor had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

