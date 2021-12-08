Kiss scores 23 to carry Bryant past New Hampshire 76-59

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP)Peter Kiss had 23 points and 10 rebounds as Bryant topped New Hampshire 76-59 on Wednesday night.

Adham Eleeda had 18 points and six rebounds for Bryant (4-6). Charles Pride added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Greg Calixte had nine rebounds.

Jayden Martinez had 16 points for the Wildcats (4-3). Sloan Seymour added 10 points.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com