Kiss scores 22 to lift Bryant past Wagner 74-62

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP)Peter Kiss had 22 points as Bryant defeated Wagner 74-62 on Wednesday.

Kiss made 9 of 11 free throws.

Chris Childs had 14 points for Bryant (5-2, 2-1 Northeast Conference). Hall Elisias added 12 points and nine rebounds. Michael Green III had 11 points.

Elijah Ford scored a career-high 23 points and had 10 rebounds for the Seahawks (0-2, 0-1). Elijah Allen added 15 points. Alex Morales had 10 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

