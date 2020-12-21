Kirk’s triple-double lifts UIC past Oakland 90-73

CHICAGO (AP)Teyvion Kirk scored 22 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished 11 assists for the third triple double in program history, carrying Illinois-Chicago to a 90-73 win over Oakland on Sunday.

Kirk pulled down a defensive board with just under seven minutes remaining to notch the triple-double.

Rob Howard scored a career-high 23 points and had eight rebounds for Illinois-Chicago (5-2), starting Horizon League play 2-0 for the first time since the 2007-08 season. Jamie Ahale added 17 points. Michael Diggins had 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

RayQuawndis Mitchell, the Flames’ second leading scorer heading into the contest at 13 points per game, had only 5, shooting 1-for-5 from 3-point range.

Rashad Williams had 20 points for the Golden Grizzlies (0-9, 0-2). Daniel Oladapo added 19 points and 18 rebounds. Trey Townsend had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Jalen Moore had 10 points and 10 assists.

