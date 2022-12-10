MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP)Taevion Kinsey’s 26 points helped Marshall defeat Robert Morris 69-60 on Saturday night.

Kinsey also had five assists for the Thundering Herd (9-1). Andrew Taylor scored 15 points while going 6 of 15 (2 for 7 from distance), and added three steals. Kamdyn Curfman recorded 10 points and was 3-of-8 shooting (2 for 6 from distance). The Thundering Herd picked up their ninth straight victory.

Stephaun Walker led the way for the Colonials (4-7) with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Enoch Cheeks added 17 points and three steals for Robert Morris. Michael Green III also had 11 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.