Kinsey lifts Marshall past UNC-Asheville 88-67

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP)Taevion Kinsey scored 26 points and Mikel Beyers added 20 as Marshall romped past UNC-Asheville 88-67 on Tuesday night.

Jarrod West had 12 points and Obinna Anochili-Killen added 10 for Marshall (6-1).

Tajion Jones had 18 points for the Bulldogs (3-4). Trent Stephney added 12 points and Coty Jude had 11.

