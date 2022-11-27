ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP)Demaree King tossed in 22 points to lead Jacksonville State to an 81-71 victory over North Dakota State in the Lobo Classic on Sunday night.

King sank three 3-pointers and 7 of 9 free throws for the Gamecocks (3-4). Skyelar Potter pitched in with 15 points and nine rebounds. Clarence Jackson hit three 3s and scored 12.

Jacari White led the way for the Bison (1-7) with 19 points. Luke Yoder added 15 points and two steals. Grant Nelson finished with 10 points and five assists.

